Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFEB. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 185,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.3 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.56. 3,561 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $121.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

