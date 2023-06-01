Insider Buying: Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) CFO Buys 700 Shares of Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) CFO Joshua Paul Weisenburger purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $13,293.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,454.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Boston Omaha Price Performance

Shares of Boston Omaha stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.04. 134,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,772. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $596.05 million, a P/E ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boston Omaha from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Boston Omaha from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.