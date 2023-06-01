Insider Buying: Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) CEO Buys 1,454 Shares of Stock

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) CEO Aren C. Leekong purchased 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,847.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,932. The company has a market capitalization of $703.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.64. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. Analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 98.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carlyle Secured Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 62,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,029,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

