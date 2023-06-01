Insider Selling: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Insider Sells 1,399 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $48,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,083. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $45.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 128,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

CENT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

