Insider Selling: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Director Sells 1,155 Shares of Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ KDNY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.19. 650,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,144. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.17.
Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
