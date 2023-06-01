Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,209,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,136,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of CRDO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,085,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,959. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.50 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Articles

