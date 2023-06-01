Insider Selling: Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) CEO Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $3,958,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.54. 304,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.45. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,805,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Landstar System by 756.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,628,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,235,000 after acquiring an additional 42,192 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

