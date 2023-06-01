Insider Selling: Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Richard Holmes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.11), for a total value of £89,900 ($111,097.38).

Lok’nStore Group Price Performance

Shares of LOK traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 907 ($11.21). 20,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,089. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 830.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.09. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 674 ($8.33) and a one year high of GBX 1,060 ($13.10). The firm has a market cap of £272.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3,913.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

Lok’nStore Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,826.09%.

About Lok’nStore Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.