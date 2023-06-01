Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells 2,359 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy M. Haley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,961,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,702. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.28 and a twelve month high of $405.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. New Street Research raised their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.72.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

