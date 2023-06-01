Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CAO Sells 289 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $323.62. 1,340,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,889. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $243.17 and a 12 month high of $354.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.89. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 280,095 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,250,000 after acquiring an additional 24,813 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

