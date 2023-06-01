Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Holdings Decreased by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,034 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 127.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.56.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $8.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $300.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,700. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.39 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $314.36.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total value of $155,478.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,943.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total value of $155,478.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,943.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,310 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,627 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.