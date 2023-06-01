Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.42

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 69492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark set a C$2.35 target price on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.82. The company has a market cap of C$106.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

