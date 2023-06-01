Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) versus General Electric (NYSE:GE) Critical Contrast

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Rating) and General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Interactive Strength and General Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Interactive Strength alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Strength 0 0 0 0 N/A General Electric 0 2 12 0 2.86

General Electric has a consensus price target of $103.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.65%. Given General Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe General Electric is more favorable than Interactive Strength.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

70.1% of General Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of General Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Interactive Strength and General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Strength N/A N/A N/A General Electric 11.85% 9.45% 1.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Interactive Strength and General Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Strength N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A General Electric $76.56 billion 1.44 $225.00 million $7.67 13.24

General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Interactive Strength.

Summary

General Electric beats Interactive Strength on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interactive Strength

(Get Rating)

Interactive Strength Inc. provides digital fitness platform which combines premium connected fitness hardware products with live virtual personal training and coaching. Interactive Strength Inc. is based in AUSTIN, TX.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co. engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems. The Healthcare segment provides essential healthcare technologies to developed and emerging markets and has expertise in medical imaging, digital solutions, patient monitoring and diagnostics, drug discovery and performance improvement solutions. The Renewable Energy segment’s portfolio of business units includes onshore and offshore wind, blade manufacturing, grid solutions, hydro, storage, hybrid renewables and digital services offerings. The Power segment serves power generation, industrial, government and other customers worldwide with products and services related to energy production. The company was founded by Thomas Alva Edison in 1878 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.