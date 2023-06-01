InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,279.20

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,279.20 ($65.24) and traded as high as GBX 5,380 ($66.49). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,314 ($65.67), with a volume of 332,772 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered InterContinental Hotels Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($71.06) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($68.59) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($74.15) to GBX 6,200 ($76.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,836.67 ($72.13).

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3,135.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,380.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,279.12.

Insider Activity at InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Graham Allan acquired 300 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($66.36) per share, for a total transaction of £16,110 ($19,908.55). In related news, insider Daniela Barone Soares purchased 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,428 ($67.08) per share, with a total value of £8,142 ($10,061.79). Also, insider Graham Allan purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,370 ($66.36) per share, with a total value of £16,110 ($19,908.55). 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

