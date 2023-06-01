International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.8% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,378,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,149 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $9,158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,583,000 after purchasing an additional 334,758 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 16,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $129.58. 1,297,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,816,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.92 and its 200 day moving average is $134.63. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

