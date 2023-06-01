International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $76.76

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.76 and last traded at $76.76, with a volume of 416040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.42%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

