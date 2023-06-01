Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 120,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 138,783 shares.The stock last traded at $78.35 and had previously closed at $77.91.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,316,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,747,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 584,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,814,000 after buying an additional 288,109 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,358,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,749,000 after acquiring an additional 200,569 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

