iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJM) Shares Down 0.7%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.67 and last traded at $55.72. 1,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.12.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJM – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 10.60% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

