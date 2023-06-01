iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW) Shares Up 2.9%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.91 and last traded at $37.85. 1,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.28% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

