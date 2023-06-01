iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT) Stock Price Up 3.1%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.51 and last traded at $82.39. Approximately 2,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.90.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 11.37% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

