IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up about 1.2% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.2 %

About IQVIA

Shares of IQV stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.30. 225,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,130. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.