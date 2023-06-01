iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after buying an additional 129,444 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 69,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $81.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,532,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,317. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

