iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Announces Dividend of $0.27

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.273 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.12. The stock had a trading volume of 21,036,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,406,596. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,157,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after buying an additional 3,629,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,067,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,860,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

