iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2197 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.99. 1,291,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,775. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $121.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

