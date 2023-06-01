iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2316 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,161,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,984,177. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEF. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $147,818,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,845,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,925,000 after buying an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,828,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 688,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,912,000 after buying an additional 327,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,003,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,484,000 after buying an additional 253,631 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

