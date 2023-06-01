iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$27.47 and last traded at C$27.47. 126,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 170,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.30.

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.83.

About iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

iShares DEX Universe Bond Index Fund seeks to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the DEX Universe Bond Index, net of expenses. The DEX Bond Index consists of a diversified selection of investment-grade Government of Canada, provincial, corporate and municipal bonds issued domestically in Canada and denominated in Canadian dollars.

