iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.21. 648,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,826. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

