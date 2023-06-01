iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.64

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.64 and last traded at $49.02, with a volume of 171299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.