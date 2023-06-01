iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Acquired by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $15,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,848,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 190,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,324,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,921,000 after purchasing an additional 663,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 746,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.09. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $54.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

