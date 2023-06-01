iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Reduced by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $423.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,748. The company has a market capitalization of $315.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

