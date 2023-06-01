iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,923,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,890 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Credit Suisse AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.26% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $739,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.86 on Thursday, hitting $423.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $412.54 and a 200-day moving average of $403.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

