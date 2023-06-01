iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $423.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,373. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $412.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.40. The company has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

