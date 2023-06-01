iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.08. 751,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,659. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.27. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

