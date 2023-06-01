iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Plans Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:IUSB)

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB remained flat at $45.62 during trading on Thursday. 1,583,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,596. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.73. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,690,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,964,000 after purchasing an additional 597,930 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,110.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 480,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,960 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 1,152,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 397,967 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,587,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,272,000 after purchasing an additional 361,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,701,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,972,000 after purchasing an additional 174,085 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

