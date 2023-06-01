iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:HYXF)

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2228 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYXF remained flat at $43.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 46,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,940. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $46.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

