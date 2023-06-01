iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Announces Dividend of $0.12

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1197 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

GNMA traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.13. 30,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,230. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.13.

Institutional Trading of iShares GNMA Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNMA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,334,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 68,676 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 38,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

