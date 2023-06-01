iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:IBTG)

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IBTG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 43,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,421. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $23.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 35,870 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

