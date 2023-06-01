iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:IBTJ)

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0617 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
IBTJ stock remained flat at $21.97 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $23.33.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.