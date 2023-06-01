iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:IBTJ)

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0617 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

IBTJ stock remained flat at $21.97 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

