iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Declares Dividend of $0.06

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0557 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTL stock remained flat at $20.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 48,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $22.62.

