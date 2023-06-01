iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 658,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 299,398 shares.The stock last traded at $39.21 and had previously closed at $38.76.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 630,132.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,375 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,673.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,330 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,138,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 743.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 236,377 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 257,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 184,721 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

