iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.11

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.11 and last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 485348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a market cap of $556.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECH. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

