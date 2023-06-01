iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,681 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 435,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 469.0% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 339,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,225,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

INDA traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290,405 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

