iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,767,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 693% from the previous session’s volume of 1,105,632 shares.The stock last traded at $35.13 and had previously closed at $34.71.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,546,525,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,758,000 after acquiring an additional 535,868 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,301 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,480,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,601,000 after acquiring an additional 647,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,618,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,413,000 after purchasing an additional 594,278 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

