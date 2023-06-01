iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Declares Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1651 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

PFF stock remained flat at $30.46 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,918. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFF. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after acquiring an additional 269,954 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after acquiring an additional 320,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 351,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

