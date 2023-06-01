iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,292 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 371,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 190,037 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 18,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.43. 1,172,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.