iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 4.3% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.09. The stock had a trading volume of 744,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,024. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $131.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.90 and a 200 day moving average of $116.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

