iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after buying an additional 4,966,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,100,000 after buying an additional 3,025,396 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,401,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.89. 414,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,918. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $71.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.