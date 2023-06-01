iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $67.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,503. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

