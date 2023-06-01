iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 52-Week High at $226.91

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $226.91 and last traded at $226.04, with a volume of 93862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $225.54.
The firm has a market capitalization of $769.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 157.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after buying an additional 106,248 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $356,000.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
