iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:USBF) Plans $0.30 Dividend

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:USBF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2975 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA USBF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.83. iShares USD Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $80.25 and a one year high of $89.85.

Get iShares USD Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares USD Bond Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares USD Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:USBF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 24.38% of iShares USD Bond Factor ETF worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About iShares USD Bond Factor ETF

The iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (USBF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock USD Bond Factor index. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated Treasurys, securitized fixed income instruments, and high yield or investment grade corporate bonds. The index uses a proprietary factor model that selects bonds based on macroeconomic, quality, and value style factors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.